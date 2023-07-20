Open Menu

Chinese Ghost Town Of Mansions Reclaimed By Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers

Shenyang, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Cattle wander between the concrete shells of half-finished mansions in northeastern China, some of the only occupants of a luxury complex whose crumbling verandas and overgrown arches are stark symbols of a housing market crippled by its own excess.

Property giant Greenland Group broke ground on the development nestled in the hills around Shenyang, an industrial city of 9 million, in 2010 -- when the real estate sector's lightning growth was in full swing.

But around two years later, the State Guest Mansions project -- lavishly planned as 260 European-style villas complete with swanky facilities for visitors of the provincial government -- was abandoned.

Local farmers now plough land that was envisaged as manicured gardens for the wealthy and politically connected, while feral dogs patrol crudely built poultry pens and double garages crammed with hay bales and farm equipment.

The reasons for the project's failure remain unclear, though locals have their suspicions.

"Frankly, it was because of official corruption," a farmer named Guo told AFP as he dug for edible weeds beneath a creaking 10-meter-high metal fence screening the development from a nearby highway.

"They cut off the funding and cracked down on uncontrolled developments, so it was left half-finished," the swarthy 45-year-old said, as other people carried off buckets of water from the complex's artificial lake.

A person who answered the phone at a regional Greenland Group office said they would pass a request for comment to a superior, but the company did not engage with AFP any further.

Since coming to power in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping crackdown on corruption in the ruling Communist Party and fostered a social aversion to conspicuous wealth.

"These (homes) would have sold for millions -- but the rich haven't even bought one of them," said Guo.

"They weren't built for ordinary people."

Related Topics

Corruption Water China Company Superior Market From Government Million Xi Jinping Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

8 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

9 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

10 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

10 hours ago
Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

10 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

10 hours ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

10 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

10 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

11 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous