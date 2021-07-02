UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Hip-pop Culture Firm Pop Culture Group Debuts On Nasdaq

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Chinese hip-pop culture firm Pop Culture Group debuts on Nasdaq

BEIJING, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pop Culture Group, a China-based hip-pop culture company, made its public debut on Nasdaq Global Market on Wednesday under the ticker symbol CPOP.

The company priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 6,200,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at six U.S. Dollars apiece, according to the company.

Shares of Pop Culture Group spiked 405 percent to settle at 30.3 dollars per share around market close on Wednesday.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 2. Proceeds from the deal will be used to develop and operate online content, develop a street dance training business, and create derivative works of hip-hop intellectual properties among others, said the company.

For the first half of fiscal year 2021, the company's net revenue reached 13.8 million dollars, according to the company's prospectus.

In 2019, the company ranked No.2 in terms of revenue in both hip-hop culture and street dance industries in China, according to a report by consulting and research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Headquartered in Xiamen, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province, the company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services, as well as marketing services to corporate clients.

With the values of hip-hop culture at core and the younger generation as Primary target audience, it also aims to enhance cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China.

"With the continuous mutual influence between hip-hop culture and Chinese mainstream culture and social values, hip-hop culture has become an increasingly influential sub-culture in China," said the company in its prospectus. "We believe that the growth potential of hip-hop culture market is enormous."

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Company Xiamen United States July 2019 Market Event From Share Million

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

3 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

4 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.