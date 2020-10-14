UrduPoint.com
Chinese Intelligent Radiotherapy System Brings Telemedicine To Mali

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A China-developed intelligent system for remote radiotherapy is now in use in Mali, western Africa, giving local patients access to online medical consultations provided by Chinese doctors.

The Intelligent Remote Radiotherapy System is a donation from the Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese academy of Sciences (UCAS) to the Radiotherapy Center of Mali Hospital.

It took a team of more than 70 people three years to develop the system.

On Friday, Chen Ming, executive vice president of the Chinese hospital, and Shan Guoping, director of the hospital's department of radiophysics, led a team of Chinese doctors in conducting the first remote radiotherapy consultation in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The Malian beneficiary was Dramane Sanogo, 44, who went to Mali Hospital with a cough and chest distress and was diagnosed with locally advanced lung cancer. After multidisciplinary discussions, Chinese doctors decided to give him a combination of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

With the intelligent system, materials about the patient were instantly transmitted to the Cancer Hospital of the UCAS, and the treatment plan from the Chinese doctors was sent back on the same day.

