UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Investment In Australia Plunges As Relations Sour, Virus Bites

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Chinese investment in Australia plunges as relations sour, virus bites

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese investment in Australia plunged almost two-thirds last year to less than $1 billion as the impact of coronavirus was compounded by increasingly fraught relations between the two countries.

The reading marks the fourth straight drop and is just a fraction of the $13 billion injected into the country in 2016, with Canberra growing increasingly wary of the Asian superpower's intentions.

Data from the Australian National University released Sunday showed direct investment plunged to US$800 million last year, from US$2.05 billion in 2019.

The pandemic has almost halved investment globally according to United Nations trade body UNCTAD, but a much larger drop was seen in China-Australia flows, according to ANU economics professor Shiro Armstrong.

Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.

"Naturally, this kind of data is lumpy, because of big projects, but there is a pretty clear trend we can see, since the peak in 2016 it has fallen every year quite steadily, quite dramatically," Armstrong told AFP.

In 2016 there were a number of large investments from the China Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund, and China's State Power Investment Corporation bought Pacific Hydro.

While China remains Australia's largest trading partner, political relations are at their lowest in decades, with Canberra recoiling at Beijing's efforts to translate economic might into political and military power.

China has slapped punitive sanctions on a range of Australian exports as the two countries clash on a range of issues from influence operations, national security rules, China's internal crackdowns and transparency over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is also growing concern in Australia that Beijing has used trade, investments and diaspora groups to gain political leverage, which has prompted a slew of legislation.

Armstrong said new Australian rules to screen investments for risks to national security had a particularly chilling effect and could help explain the decline.

"There is a national security test now for foreign investment, there have been high profile cases of Chinese investments being withdrawn" he said. "That shakes confidence in foreign investors." Australia has rejected Chinese bids for Japanese-owned Lion Dairy and local construction firm Probuild.

The Treasury Department is also reviewing existing investments, a probe that could lead to some projects being unwound on national security grounds.

That review is expected to conclude by December 10.

According to Australian government figures, China is the ninth-largest investor in the country, well behind the United States, Britain, the European Union and Japan.

Unlike official data, the ANU figures include investment from Chinese subsidiaries already operating in Australia, and track investments rather than announcements of investments to come.

Related Topics

Australia United Nations Exports China European Union Canberra Beijing Reading Lead Japan United States December Sunday 2016 2019 National University From Government Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

31 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.