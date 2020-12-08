UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Investors Sue Ukraine For $3.5 Bn Over Engine Maker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:11 AM

Chinese investors sue Ukraine for $3.5 bn over engine maker

Kiev, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese investors have filed a lawsuit to international arbitration claiming $3.5 billion in damages from Ukraine over the sale of aircraft engine maker Motor Sich, local media said Monday.

Chinese investors hold a 75 percent stake of Motor Sich, a large producer of aircraft and helicopter engines that is based in central Ukraine.

Shares of Motor Sich have been frozen since April 2018 following the launch of a criminal probe into the possible illegal sale of the company to foreigners.

Attempts by Chinese investors to unfreeze the shares in Ukrainian courts have been unsuccessful.

"On December 5, 2020, Chinese investors of PJSC Motor Sich sent an appeal to international arbitration," the privately-owned group DCH -- a partner of the Chinese in the deal -- said in a statement quoted by the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

The United States has expressed its concern over the acquisition and sought to block it.

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said in an August 2019 visit to Kiev that Washington was worried "about the loss of military technology to China".

Motor Sich cut ties with Russia, its biggest client, after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and has since struggled to find new markets.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Russia China Washington White House Company Visit Sale Kiev United States April August December Criminals 2018 2019 2020 Market Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

2 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

30 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs, Tesla's Musk eye post-pandemic offi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.