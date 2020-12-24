UrduPoint.com
Chinese Lawmakers Seek To Clarify Correctional Education For Young Offenders

Thu 24th December 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese lawmakers have called for more specific stipulations on special correctional education for young offenders exempt from criminal punishment due to their age.

The call was made at panel discussions on a draft revision to the Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday.

The draft stipulates that "juveniles found guilty of serious delinquent conduct should receive special education" and "juveniles having committed crimes but who are exempt from criminal punishment because they are under the age of criminal liability should receive special correctional education.

" Lawmaker Han Xiaowu underscored the need to distinguish between these two different cases and the different measures required in each case.

Gong Puguang, vice-chairperson of the NPC Social Development Affairs Committee, proposed that "special education" and "special correctional education" should be carried out by different types of schools.

Other lawmakers called for broader participation by community-level correctional institutions in the education of juvenile offenders, providing them with psychological consultation and vocational skills training.

