Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a ceremony in Hong Kong celebrating 25 years of the city's handover to China, state media Xinhua news Agency reported on Saturday.

Xi will also attend the inauguration of the next Hong Kong administration, Xinhua said, in a trip that would mark his first time leaving the Chinese mainland since the pandemic began.

"President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland," Xinhua reported.

"Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," it added.