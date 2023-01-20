UrduPoint.com

Chinese Leaders Extend Spring Festival Greetings To Veteran Comrades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Chinese leaders extend spring festival greetings to veteran comrades

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders have extended festive greetings over the phone or via other means to veteran comrades ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other Party and state leaders wished the veteran comrades a happy Spring Festival, good health and long lives.

This year's Spring Festival falls on Jan. 22.

The veteran comrades spoke highly of the historic achievements and changes in the cause of the Party and the state over the past five years and the first decade of the new era, which were scored under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

They expressed wholehearted support for Xi's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole.

They expressed the hope that the entire Party, the military, and Chinese people of all ethnic groups would rally even closer around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and study, publicize, and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

They also called for working hard with one mind and in firm confidence and striving in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts.

Related Topics

China Congress All Unity Foods Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

11 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

10 hours ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

10 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.