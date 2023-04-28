UrduPoint.com

Chinese Leadership Analyzes Economic Situation, Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Chinese leadership analyzes economic situation, work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to analyze current economic situation and economic work.

The meeting noted that since the beginning of the year, China's economy and society have fully resumed normal operations.

With frontloaded and synergized macro policies, the "triple pressure" of shrinking demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations has been eased, while economic growth has been better than expected, market demand has been gradually recovering, economic development has shown an upward momentum, and economic operation has got off to a good start, the meeting said.

