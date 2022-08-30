Chinese leadership expresses solidarity with flood victims; announces relief assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have expressed their complete solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over the human and financial losses in the recent floods that devastated huge parts of Pakistan.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong conveyed these special messages to President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from the Chinese leadership. The Chinese leadership expressed their grief over the losses.

China had announced an assistance grant of RMB100 million (Yuan), besides the dispatch of 25,000 tents and other assistance items. The first batch of the relief aid containing 300 tents would be arriving Karachi today. The Chinese ambassador would hand over these articles to the Pakistani authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

President Xi, in a message to President Dr Arif Alvi, observed that severe floods had occurred recently in Pakistan, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses.

President Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, expressed deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

The Chinese envoy had apprised the Government of Pakistan of the decision of the Chinese leadership about the relief support.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership and said that the Chinese leadership and the people of China had always supported the people of Pakistan with their generosity.

He also conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership.