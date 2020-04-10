UrduPoint.com
Chinese LED Street Lamps To Light Up Economic Zone In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Chinese LED street lamps to light up economic zone in Islamabad

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Recently, LED street lamps produced by Sichuan Sunfor Light Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese enterprise in the lighting industry, were officially delivered to the customer in Pakistan. These products will light up the economic development zone in Islamabad.

Prior to the formal signing of the contract, the company and its Pakistani customer had many in-depth exchanges on the production site. After thorough inspection of material suppliers and the following product testing, the LED street lamps have been highly recognized for its excellent quality and cost-effectiveness, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

In addition, the company, considering the climate conditions of project site, has also specially customized LED street lamps that meet the IP66 standard to ensure the stable use of lamps in the harsh environment.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the resumption of street lamp factory was seriously affected. However, the company made full efforts to step up production on the premise of ensuring the safety, and completed product delivery within due time.

The LED street lamps delivered this time are the products for the first phase of the economic development zone construction project in Islamabad. The Pakistani customer said future orders would be placed according to the construction progress of the project, expecting closer cooperation between the two sides.

As Pakistan is an important partner for the Belt and Road Initiative, the company, terming this cooperation a significant step forward, will be committed to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor construction in the future.

