Beijing, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A Chinese space probe left the surface of the Moon late Thursday to return to Earth, according to images carried by state broadcaster CCTV.

The Chang'e-5 spacecraft's mission is an ambitious attempt to bring back the first lunar samples in four decades. It left the moon at 11.10 pm (1510 GMT), the tv channel said.