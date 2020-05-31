UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese-made Coronavirus Vaccine May Appear In Market By 2020 End

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:30 PM

Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine may appear in market by 2020 end

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine may appear in the market at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, according to China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

The inactivated vaccine is being researched and developed by Sinopharm's subsidiary company, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

So far, over 2,000 people have received vaccines injections and data show that both of its safety and effectiveness have been fully verified, China Economic Net reported on Sunday.

The workshop of Sinopharm is making the final preparation for the production of the vaccine from May 30.

Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.) is a large healthcare group. Sinopharm has a full chain in the industry covering R&D, manufacturing, logistics and distribution, retail chains, healthcare, engineering services, exhibitions and conferences, international business and financial services.

Related Topics

Business China Company Wuhan Beijing May Sunday 2020 Market From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

31 minutes ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.