Chinese Mainland Affirms Real Benefits For Taiwan Compatriots After Reunification

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING,MARCH 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday affirmed that Taiwan compatriots will enjoy real benefits after the country's reunification.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that after its reunification with the mainland, Taiwan may adopt a social system different from that of the mainland.

Provided that China's sovereignty, security, and development interests are ensured, Taiwan's social system and its way of life will be fully respected, and the private property, religious beliefs, and lawful rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots will be fully protected, she added.

She also said that after reunification, the system and institution for cross-Strait economic cooperation will be further improved, cultural creativity of the island is expected to be more robust, and the people of Taiwan will have more opportunities for international development.

