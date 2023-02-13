UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Delegation Mourns Master Hsing Yun In Jiangsu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A Chinese mainland delegation on Sunday afternoon mourned Master Hsing Yun, founder of the Fo Guang Shan Buddhist order in Taiwan, at a temple in Yixing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Long Mingbiao, head of the delegation and deputy head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, attended the mourning ceremony, said a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Others, including officials from the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, president of the Buddhist Association of China, and representatives from all walks of life in Jiangsu, also paid their tributes.

Master Hsing Yun died on Feb. 5. He was born in Jiangsu and became a monk at the Dajue Temple in the city of Yixing.

The delegation had planned to travel to Taiwan to mourn Master Hsing Yun on Saturday, but the trip could not take place due to the obstruction of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities.

