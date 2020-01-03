UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Has 38,433 Travel Agencies: Report

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Chinese mainland has 38,433 travel agencies: report

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Chinese mainland had 38,433 travel agencies at the end of September 2019, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The travel agencies received 4.86 million overseas tourists traveling to the mainland in the third quarter, the ministry said in a report.

The highest number of inbound tourists came from Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea and Macao, among others, showed the report.

During the same period, travel agencies organized 17.59 million outbound trips for mainland tourists. The most popular overseas destinations included Thailand and Japan, according to the report.

Travel agencies also organized 49.3 million domestic trips for mainland tourists.

Related Topics

Thailand China Hong Kong Same Japan September 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Underscoring its dare to leap philosophy with grow ..

9 minutes ago

Damascus Strongly Condemns Killing of Soleimani - ..

6 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's vision strengthening the economy, ..

2 minutes ago

Government reduces profit on national saving schem ..

2 minutes ago

Any damage to be caused to parks, public property ..

2 minutes ago

China Slams US strike on Iraq, Says Opposes Milita ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.