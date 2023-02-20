UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Chinese mainland, Macao to mutually recognize driving licenses

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have signed an agreement to enable mutual recognition and exchanges of driving licenses between the Chinese mainland and the Macao SAR.

Under the deal, which will take effect on May 16, the mainland and Macao will allow individuals holding valid driving licenses issued by authorities from each side to drive directly or obtain driving permits on the other side without an additional test, according to the MPS.

The agreement will facilitate travel of residents in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and enhance the development of the region, the MPS said.

Previously, the mutual recognition and exchanges of driving licenses have been realized between the mainland and the Hong Kong SAR, according to the MPS, saying that it will guide local authorities on such work so as to further facilitate travels between the mainland and the two SARs.

