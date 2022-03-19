UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Records 2,228 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland recorded 2,228 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 2,157 linked to local transmissions and 71 from overseas, according to data from the National Health Commission on Saturday.

A total of 1,823 new asymptomatic cases were also recorded on Friday, and 14,318 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 128,462, with the death toll at 4,638. The latest tally of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan region is as follows:Hong Kong: 274,095 (32,467 recoveries, 5,401 deaths), Macao: 82 (79 recoveries) and Taiwan: 21,658 (13,742 recoveries, 853 deaths).

