UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Registers Tallest Tree In Tibet

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Chinese mainland registers tallest tree in Tibet

LHASA, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have found a 76.8-meter tree in Medog County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the tallest ever registered in the Chinese mainland, local authorities said Monday.

The tree, belonging to Pinus bhutanica, or Bhutan white pine, was measured by a research team led by Peking University in April. The final measurement beats the previous height record of 72 meters.

The team used laser radar, which can obtain a 3D point cloud model of the tree directly, rapidly and accurately, said Guo Qinghua, a professor at Peking University, adding that it is the most advanced method for measuring the height of trees.

The research team has found a total of eight trees measuring over 70 meters tall in the survey in Gelin Village in Medog. The height ranges from 70.2 meters to 76.8 meters.

Gesang Bachug, head of the forestry and grassland administration in Medog, said it is hoped that the collected data and analysis by researchers will shed light on the conditions and mechanisms of the tall trees' growth to offer a scientific basis for local conservation efforts.

Related Topics

China Bhutan April From

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

1 hour ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

1 hour ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

2 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

2 hours ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.