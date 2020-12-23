UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports 1 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :China's National Health Commission said Wednesday that it received reports of 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including one locally transmitted case and 14 imported ones.

The locally transmitted case was reported in Liaoning Province, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 84 people in Pakistan during las ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

10 hours ago

UK Government Outcomes Lab publishes case study on ..

10 hours ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.