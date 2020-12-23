Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :China's National Health Commission said Wednesday that it received reports of 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including one locally transmitted case and 14 imported ones.

The locally transmitted case was reported in Liaoning Province, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.