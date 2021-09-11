UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases, including 13 in Yunnan, three in Henan, two each in Shanghai, Fujian and Guangdong, and one each in Shanxi and Sichuan, the commission said, adding that five of them were previously asymptomatic cases.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Friday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission said.

A total of 8,592 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 7,986 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 606 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,153 by Friday, including 731 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 89,786 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

Friday also saw reports of 21 new asymptomatic cases, including 16 arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 371 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on the day, of whom 345 were imported.By the end of Friday, 12,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,069 cases, including 839 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,838 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 62 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

