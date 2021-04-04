UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 10 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 10 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all of which were in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 11 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, it added.

Nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Saturday, said the report.

A total of 5,335 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,154 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 181 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,273 by Saturday, including 215 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

As of Saturday, 85,422 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

Saturday also saw 18 asymptomatic cases newly reported, including one in Yunnan Province and 17 arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 299 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,501 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,045 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,133 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 992 had been discharged in Taiwan.

