Chinese Mainland Reports 104 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 104 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 48 were in Shanghai and 36 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Tianjin and Henan also saw 11 and nine new local COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Shanghai also reported 290 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, out of a total of 356 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 441 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, there were 3,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday in Shanghai, according to the commission.

