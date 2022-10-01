UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 106 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING ,Oct 1(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

