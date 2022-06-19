UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 11 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 11 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, four in Liaoning, and one each in Beijing and Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 41 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in seven provincial-level regions, including 16 in Inner Mongolia, eight in Beijing, and six in Shanghai.

Following the recovery of 72 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Friday, there were 914 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

