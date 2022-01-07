Chinese mainland reports 116 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 116 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 57 were reported in Shaanxi, 56 in Henan, and three in Zhejiang, the commission said.

Also reported were 58 new imported cases in 13 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Six suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 103,295 by Thursday, including 3,359 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 30 were in severe condition.

A total of 95,300 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 45 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, 42 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.