Chinese Mainland Reports 116 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 116 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
