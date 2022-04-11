UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,164 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Chinese mainland reports 1,164 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,164 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Monday report showed.

Of the new local confirmed cases, 914 were reported in Shanghai, while 187 were reported in Jilin and 19 in Guangdong.

The rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 20 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission, adding that no new suspected cases or deaths were reported on Sunday.

Sunday also saw 26,411 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 26,345 local ones and 66 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the local asymptomatic carriers, 25,173 were reported in Shanghai and 797 in Jilin.

Related Topics

China Jilin Shanghai Sunday

Recent Stories

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kair ..

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kaira

2 hours ago
 Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 NA to elect new Prime Minister today

NA to elect new Prime Minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.