Chinese Mainland Reports 119 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Chinese mainland reports 119 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 119 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 56 were in Guizhou, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 625 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 169 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 241,906 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

