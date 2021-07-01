UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases, All Imported

Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 12 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Among the imported cases, three were reported in Fujian, two each in Shanghai, Anhui, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one in Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, said the commission.

A total of 6,600 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 6,216 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 384 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,792 by Wednesday, including 438 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,718 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 474 asymptomatic cases, of whom 467 were imported, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 211 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 54 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 14,804 cases, including 648 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,630 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 10,196 had been discharged in Taiwan.

