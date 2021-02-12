Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Friday.

Among the new cases, seven were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Sichuan, and one in Liaoning, said the commission.

Of all the imported cases, 4,597 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 249 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.