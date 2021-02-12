UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports 12 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Friday.

Among the new cases, seven were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Sichuan, and one in Liaoning, said the commission.

Of all the imported cases, 4,597 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 249 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

Related Topics

China Shanghai All From

Recent Stories

PM will visit Lahore today

2 minutes ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

25 minutes ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

50 minutes ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.