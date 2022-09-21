Chinese mainland reports 123 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 123 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 57 were in Guizhou and 28 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report on Wednesday.

A total of 485 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 327 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 240,121.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.