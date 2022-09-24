Chinese mainland reports 129 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 129 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 51 were in Sichuan and 32 in Guizhou, according to the National Health Commission's report on Saturday.

A total of 624 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 206 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 240,906.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.