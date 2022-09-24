UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 129 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Chinese mainland reports 129 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 129 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 51 were in Sichuan and 32 in Guizhou, according to the National Health Commission's report on Saturday.

A total of 624 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 206 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 240,906.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

1 hour ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

3 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

3 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.