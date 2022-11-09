Chinese mainland reports 1,294 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,294 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 6,882 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 277 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 252,820 on the mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.