Chinese Mainland Reports 1,294 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Published November 11, 2022

BEIJING, Nov.11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) ::The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 1,294 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 6,882 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 277 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 252,820 on the mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

