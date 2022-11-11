Chinese Mainland Reports 1,294 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, Nov.11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) ::The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 1,294 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
Altogether 6,882 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 277 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 252,820 on the mainland as of Tuesday.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.