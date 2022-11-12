UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,294 New Local Confirmed

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Chinese mainland reports 1,294 new local confirmed

BEIJING, Nov.11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :::The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 1,294 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 6,882 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 277 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 252,820 on the mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

28 minutes ago
 Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most mili ..

Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most military officer as next army chie ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th November 2022

4 hours ago
 British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.