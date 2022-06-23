UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 13 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Chinese mainland reports 13 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 13 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nine in Shanghai, three in Beijing, and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of 18 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in four provincial-level regions, including seven in Jilin and five in Liaoning.

Altogether 93 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,454 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

