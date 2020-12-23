Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,163.

Twelve new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Wednesday.

Among all the imported cases, 3,883 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 280 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.