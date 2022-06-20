UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 14 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Chinese mainland reports 14 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 14 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 in Shanghai and four in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 10 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in six provincial-level regions.

A total of 95 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,215 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

Related Topics

China Beijing Shanghai Sunday From

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

5 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

37 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

56 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.