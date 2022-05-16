Chinese mainland reports 140 new local COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 140 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 69 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

Apart from Shanghai, eight other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 869 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Sunday, out of a total of 1,019 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 627 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Sunday, there were 5,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Four new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.