UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 140 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Chinese mainland reports 140 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 140 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 69 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

Apart from Shanghai, eight other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 869 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Sunday, out of a total of 1,019 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 627 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Sunday, there were 5,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Four new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

Related Topics

China Beijing Shanghai Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Co ..

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Covid damage

35 minutes ago
 China has favorable conditions to keep prices stab ..

China has favorable conditions to keep prices stable: spokesperson

35 minutes ago
 Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

36 minutes ago
 Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

48 minutes ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.