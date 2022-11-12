UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,452 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 08:20 AM

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 1,452 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 10,351 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 500 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 254,112 on the mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

