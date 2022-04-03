Chinese mainland reports 1,455 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Saturday, 956 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, 438 in Shanghai, and 11 in Zhejiang.

Over a dozen other provincial-level regions also saw new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections.

Besides, a total of 51 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland, compared with 43 in the previous day.