Chinese Mainland Reports 148 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Published July 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 148 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Guangxi and 49 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 678 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 11 provincial-level regions.

A total of 69 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the Commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,339 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

