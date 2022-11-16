- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Mainland Reports 1,568 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,568 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday
Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022
Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..
Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
U.S. crude oil inventories down: API25 seconds ago
-
Australia joins offshore wind alliance with ambition to become "renewable energy superpower"28 seconds ago
-
France urges 'utmost caution' on origin of Poland strike21 minutes ago
-
French MPs mull banning bullfighting21 minutes ago
-
Major stock market indices worldwide1 hour ago
-
Missile strike in Poland: how the world has reacted1 hour ago
-
US, allies to 'figure out what happened' with Poland strike1 hour ago
-
Fort McKay: where Canada's boreal forest gave way to oil sands1 hour ago
-
Polish president says no 'unequivocal evidence' of who fired missile2 hours ago
-
UK PM offers Poland 'solidarity' after missile strike2 hours ago
-
Biden says 'Trump failed America' after ex-president announces run2 hours ago
-
Title 42: the US health policy that blocks asylum seekers2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.