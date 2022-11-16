UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,568 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,568 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

