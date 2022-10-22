UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 159 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

October 22, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 159 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

