Chinese Mainland Reports 159 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 159 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
