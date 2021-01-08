Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,375.

Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and one each in Liaoning, Jiangsu, Fujian, Henan and Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Friday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,093 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 282 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.