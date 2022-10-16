UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 174 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Chinese mainland reports 174 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 174 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 668 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 303 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 246,043 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

Related Topics

China Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

12 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

12 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.