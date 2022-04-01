Chinese mainland reports 1,787 new local COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 1,787 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 1,363 were reported in Jilin, 358 in Shanghai, 16 in Heilongjiang, 10 in Zhejiang, and nine in Jiangsu.

The rest of the cases were reported in 13 other provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 40 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, said the commission. It added that two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Thursday also saw the reporting of 5,559 asymptomatic cases, including 5,442 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 151,103 as of Thursday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 29,306, of whom 66 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.