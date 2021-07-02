UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases, All Imported

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Chinese mainland reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 18 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Among the imported cases, eight were reported in Guangdong, five in Fujian, three in Shanghai, one in Liaoning and one in Jiangsu.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, said the commission.

A total of 6,618 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 6,230 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 388 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,810 by Thursday, including 436 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,738 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 474 asymptomatic cases, of whom 467 were imported, under medical observation by Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 211 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 54 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 14,853 cases, including 661 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,631 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 10,306 had been discharged in Taiwan.

