Chinese mainland reports 193 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 193 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 924 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 270 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 249,506 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.